CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Joel Embiid, Bryce Harper, Carli Lloyd Among Nominees For 2021 John Wanamaker Athletic Award, Voting Now Open

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iNJZ_0c3EgvxY00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Voting is now open for the 2021 John Wanamaker Athletic Award ! The award is presented to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and to the team or sport in which they excel.

This year’s 11 nominees include superstars from the WNBA, NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB, teams and athletes from local schools and universities, Olympic athletes and coaches, as well as Philadelphia’s professional soccer team, the Philadelphia Union.

You can vote for the following nominees:

  • Natasha Cloud, WNBA, St. Joseph’s University alum
  • Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers
  • Drexel University Athletics, Basketball, Lacrosse & Wrestling
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
  • Carli Lloyd, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
  • Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood Track & Field
  • Philadelphia Union
  • Dawn Staley, U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball Team
  • Upper Providence Little League Baseball

Click here to cast your vote.

Voting is open until Monday, Oct. 4.

The award is presented each year by PHL Sports — a division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau — The Wanamaker Building, The Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS3.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Thinks Philadelphia 76ers Should Make Move For John Wall: “I Think John Wall In Philly With Joel Embiid Is Better Than Ben Simmons In Philly With Joel Embiid”

John Wall’s time in Houston could be coming to an end. Last week, reports emerged that Wall and the Rockets had agreed to trade the former All-Star. Wall had a bounce-back season last year, after spending almost 2 seasons out with a major injury. Wall is an NBA veteran, entering...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
John Wanamaker
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Natasha Cloud
Person
Dawn Staley
SoJO 104.9

Bryce Harper’s Case for MVP is Building

If the Philadelphia Phillies find a way into this year's National League playoff field, it's because Bryce Harper led them there. After trailing 7-0 after three innings on Thursday night, the Phils came roaring back, and Harper was a big part of the team's offensive surge, just like he has been all season long.
MLB
fastphillysports.com

PHILS BRYCE HARPER NOW FAVE FOR MVP: HE WAS 80-1 A MONTH AGO!

It’s a two-team race for NL MVP. The Phils Bryce Harper is -125. The Pads Fernando Tatis is +100. Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers is next on the list at +2000. Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto are next, each at 30-to-1. Harper has continued to swing the bat...
MLB
phillyvoice.com

Bryce Harper deserves to win the NL MVP award, and here's why

If you've clicked the link to read this article you already know where we're going with this, but indulge us. Below is a line resume of two baseball players, each of whom is legitimately in the running to win the NL MVP award. In fact, they're the two front-runners. If...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid fully recovered from injury

Joel Embiid, 76ers (torn meniscus, knee): Embiid was hampered by the injury during Philly’s second-round seven-game series loss to the Hawks, but gutted it out to average 30.4 points and 12.7 rebounds against Atlanta. After a summer of rehab and rest, Embiid is a “full go,” per a league source, and will have a normal preseason load.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#The Philadelphia Union#Phl Sports
SportsGrid

No Restrictions For 76ers’ Joel Embiid

The Athletic’s David Aldridge reports that 76ers center Joel Embiid is not expected to have any restrictions when he reports to training camp. Embiid tore his meniscus during the first round of the NBA Playoffs just a few months ago. He still managed to continue playing until the Atlanta Hawks eliminated the 76ers. The former Kansas product used the offseason to rehab his knee, as the injury did not require surgery.
NBA
baltimorenews.net

Bryce Harper in MVP conversation as Phillies host Orioles

With just 13 games left, the Philadelphia Phillies remain two games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. Even with a difficult 3-2 loss to the New York Mets on Sunday, the Phillies still managed to take two of three in the series. The Phillies...
MLB
Yardbarker

Sixers' Joel Embiid Not Expected to Have Limitations During Training Camp

As the Sixers progressed through the 2021 NBA Playoffs early on with a healthy roster, the team was devastated to find out their MVP-caliber center was going to have to finish the postseason battling through an injury. During Game 4 in the first-round series against the Washington Wizards, 76ers center...
NBA
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Doesn't Regret Postgame Comments Regarding Ben Simmons

When the Sixers dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs last season, Joel Embiid made comments during his postgame press conference that led many to believe he was calling out Ben Simmons. Not too long after Sixers head coach Doc Rivers caused an...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WNBA
chatsports.com

Sixers: It’s Joel Embiid vs. the World

If you thought LeBron James had no help on those Cleveland teams, try and analyze Joel Embiid and this Sixers situation. A 6-foot-10 guard out of LSU who gets paid to sit and watch. A fake All-Star that is overpaid, who came from the same place our choke artist coach came from — the Clippers, who haven’t won anything. Literally zero championships in franchise history. A bench that somehow, someway continues to get worse as the years go on. And, last but not least, a front office whose hands are tied because nobody wants Ben Simmons.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid believes Ben Simmons situation can be fixed

Though it doesn’t look good right now, the Sixers continue to insist that their preferred outcome at this point is to bring Simmons back and try to work through this. Embiid has publicly stumped for Simmons and privately insisted they can turn this around if they simply get him back in the gym and around the team. Rivers does not believe this will be an issue in the locker room, using an example from his own playing days to show these situations can be rectified.
NBA
RealGM

Joel Embiid 'Full Go' For Preseason Despite Meniscus Tear In Playoffs

Joel Embiid suffered a torn meniscus during last season's' playoffs and elected not to undergo surgery to repair it. A league source tells David Aldridge of The Athletic that Embiid is a "full go" and will have a normal preseason work load. Embiid finished second in MVP voting last season...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons Trade Buzz, Joel Embiid and More

The start of the 2021-22 NBA season is rapidly approaching. Training camps are set to kick off on September 28, and the regular season will begin on October 28. Some teams, though, are still putting the finishing touches on their rosters. The Philadelphia 76ers, for example, are in the process...
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Nothing Personal, But Ben Simmons Is Done With Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons is apparently done playing with Joel Embiid. While it’s nothing personal (allegedly), the Sixers star is all but gone from Philadelphia. The Sixers’ attempt at reaching out to Ben Simmons through their media day has been promptly brushed aside by Simmons camp, who maintains that he has no interest in returning to the Sixers. One of the primary reasons allegedly being his lack of fit with Philadelphia’s star.
NBA
NBA

76ers Media Day | Quotebook from Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers, and More

The Philadelphia 76ers' held their 2021 Media Day on Monday. , Head Coach Doc Rivers and players met with the media throughout the day. Here's some of what was said... Both Rivers and Morey took to the podium first, and Rivers discussed Joel Embiid's impact on both ends of the floor:
NBA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy