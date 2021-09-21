Joel Embiid, Bryce Harper, Carli Lloyd Among Nominees For 2021 John Wanamaker Athletic Award, Voting Now Open

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Voting is now open for the 2021 John Wanamaker Athletic Award ! The award is presented to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and to the team or sport in which they excel.

This year’s 11 nominees include superstars from the WNBA, NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB, teams and athletes from local schools and universities, Olympic athletes and coaches, as well as Philadelphia’s professional soccer team, the Philadelphia Union.

You can vote for the following nominees:

Natasha Cloud, WNBA, St. Joseph’s University alum

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers

Drexel University Athletics, Basketball, Lacrosse & Wrestling

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Carli Lloyd, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood Track & Field

Philadelphia Union

Dawn Staley, U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball Team

Upper Providence Little League Baseball

Click here to cast your vote.

Voting is open until Monday, Oct. 4.

The award is presented each year by PHL Sports — a division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau — The Wanamaker Building, The Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS3.