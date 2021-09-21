Texas Teen Posts Murder Pics On Discord After Killing Parents, Sister, & Family Dogs Before Suicide

A nightmarish scene unfolded early Thursday morning when police say a 15-year-old in Texas murdered three of his family members, posted pictures of their bodies to social media, and then killed himself in the family trailer. Aransas Pass police said they received a call around 2 a.m. Thursday about photos of corpses posted online. They traced the photos to a home at the Aransas Oaks RV Park in Ingleside and attempted to speak to the teenager, ​​William Quince Colburn III, who was still alive. When the police asked him to come out of the home, however, they said they heard a single gunshot and a thud. What officers found inside was ghastly: the bodies of William Colburn Jr., Jenna Colburn, and Emma Colburn, as well as two dead dogs and the dead gunman. William Colburn was 63, Jenna Colburn was 53, and Emma Colburn was just 13.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO