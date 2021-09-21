CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

Man Seen Singing at St. Martinville Roundabout [WATCH]

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
 9 days ago
Facebook via Brenda Friou

Have you seen this guy?

Brenda Friou posted a video on Facebook and it shows a man dressed in a costume singing at a local roundabout.

Facebook

The man is reportedly posted up at a roundabout in St. Martinville and he appears to be a hit.

Some have said that they too have seen him and that they have seen him at this location on several different occasions.

Now, because roundabouts can be tricky if you see this man keep your eyes on the road and be on the lookout for other vehicles.

Facebook via Brenda Friou

But this is pure entertainment. However, we don’t want anyone getting into an accident because of this “entertainment.”

Let me note here, I love the reaction of the kid in the vehicle. Apparently, the child in the video below has seen him out there before and they are anxiously awaiting his signing.

This is every afternoon at the roundabout in Saint Martinville￼

Posted by Brenda Friou on Monday, September 20, 2021

Local
Louisiana Entertainment
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

