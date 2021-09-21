Man Seen Singing at St. Martinville Roundabout [WATCH]

Facebook via Brenda Friou

Have you seen this guy?

Brenda Friou posted a video on Facebook and it shows a man dressed in a costume singing at a local roundabout.

The man is reportedly posted up at a roundabout in St. Martinville and he appears to be a hit.

Some have said that they too have seen him and that they have seen him at this location on several different occasions.

Now, because roundabouts can be tricky if you see this man keep your eyes on the road and be on the lookout for other vehicles.

But this is pure entertainment. However, we don’t want anyone getting into an accident because of this “entertainment.”

Let me note here, I love the reaction of the kid in the vehicle. Apparently, the child in the video below has seen him out there before and they are anxiously awaiting his signing.