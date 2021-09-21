CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

Frank Tribble Crews, Jr.

Taos News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA kind and gentle soul, passed away September 12, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was born in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Amarillo High School. Following high school, Frank attended Princeton University, where he graduated with the Class of 1955. One of his earliest experiences at Princeton and a favorite memory, was his sighting of Albert Einstein walking down Nassau Street eating an ice cream cone and chatting with students. After graduating from Princeton, Frank went to OCS at Quantico, Va. Capt. Crews was subsequently stationed at Camp Pendleton and Okinawa before separating from the Marines in 1960. After Frank attended Law School at the University of Texas at Austin, he joined the law firm of Runge Marschall in San Angelo, Texas. Later while working as a legal counsel at General Telephone, he was recruited to Galveston to work at the law firm of Dibrell, Dibrell Greer and Brown. Decades later after retiring from Greer Herz and Adams, Frank pursued his dream project of overseeing a new home being built in Taos, NM. His son Chris, an architect, designed their new adobe home, where the family often gathered for holidays. Frank was an avid long-distance runner, completing more than twenty marathons. He accumulated more training and racing miles than it takes to run the circumference of the earth, one of his two long held running goals. He was a meticulous data keeper, maintaining a daily record of each and every mile he ran. And he achieved his second-long term goal of qualifying for the Boston Marathon which he ran in 1985. Frank is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Krantz Crews and his three children - Christopher (Katerina), Candace and Catherine, three granddaughters Isabella, Zoe and Angelina Crews, his brother Paul (Carol) and several nieces - Lisa and Carin Crews, and Elly Gribov, and nephew Randall Crews. A service was held in Taos with family and friends. Arrangements are being made by Rivera Funeral Home. Contributions in memory of Frank may be made to the Princeton Alumni Corps founded by his Class of 1955 which supports community organizations committed to building a more just, equitable and sustainable society (12 Stockton Street, Princeton NJ. 08540) or to Presbyterian Hospice of Northern New Mexico. “Now cracks a noble heart. Goodnight sweet prince. And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” (Shakespeare) Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com.

