Dan Crenshaw slams Biden for 'egregious dereliction of constitutional duty' as border crisis continues

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) has been fined $5,000 for refusing to go through metal detectors en route into the chambers of the House of Representatives. According to a notice from the House Committee on Ethics, Crenshaw did not follow security protocols on Monday, which prompted the House Sergeant at Arms to notify the committee. The penalty will come directly from Crenshaw’s paycheck, giving no opportunity for him to decline. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) instituted the additional security measures after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. They have proved controversial, with several Republicans refusing to pass through them and demanding to be allowed to carry firearms to the House floor.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO