Dan Crenshaw slams Biden for 'egregious dereliction of constitutional duty' as border crisis continues
Dan Crenshaw slams Biden for 'egregious dereliction of constitutional duty' as border crisis continues.video.foxnews.com
Dan Crenshaw slams Biden for 'egregious dereliction of constitutional duty' as border crisis continues.video.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2