QB D’Eriq King misses at least part of Hurricanes’ Tuesday practice

University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King throws a pass during Fall Camp Practice, Friday, August 6, 2021. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback D’Eriq King wasn’t seen during the early portion of Tuesday morning’s practice that was open to the media.

Coach Manny Diaz said King is “roughed up pretty good” after injuring his right shoulder in UM’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State on Saturday.

King momentarily went to the locker room to get his throwing shoulder looked at after being tackled hard and landing on the shoulder during Miami’s first drive of the third quarter.

The 24-year-old signal caller didn’t miss a snap on Miami’s next drive and played the entire game versus the Spartans. He wore a black brace on his right arm that also covered up his wrist and part of his hand after the game, but told reporters at the time that he was “all right”.

Diaz said King had a doctor appointment on Tuesday to get his shoulder further examined.

With King not practicing, second-year freshman Tyler Van Dyke and true freshman Jake Garcia were getting most of the reps at quarterback on Tuesday ahead of Miami’s home game versus Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

Garcia and Van Dyke got most of the reps at quarterback during spring camp due to King recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee that he sustained at the end of last season.

Van Dyke appeared to be ahead of Garcia on the depth chart when he replaced King during the final two possessions of Miami’s 44-13 season-opening loss to Alabama, rushing for 17 yards on three attempts. He’s only thrown three passes, with none of them being caught, in the two games he’s appeared in over the last two years. Garcia hasn’t played in a college football game yet.

“We went the whole spring with those two guys,” wide receiver Charleston Rambo said after Tuesday’s practice. “They’re both good guys. We’re receivers, we make the quarterback right. We’ll just be there for those quarterbacks, whoever’s in at the time. No concerns.”

Practice notes

Avantae Williams was seen practicing with the rest of UM’s defensive backs for the first time since being reinstated to the program in late August.

Williams, a second-year safety, had been working with the team’s strength and conditioning staff after missing the Hurricanes’ fall camp.

He was dismissed from the program on July 22 after being arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery against his pregnant ex-girlfriend earlier that week, according to Miami-Dade County’s arrest records.

The final memo on the case, which was obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel, said Williams’ ex-girlfriend recanted and no longer wished to cooperate with prosecutors, so the case was closed on Aug. 20. UM officially reinstated him on Aug. 29.

Williams is in the midst of a six-game suspension that started at the beginning of the season, with the first game he would be eligible to play in being the Hurricanes’ home matchup against NC State on Oct. 23.

He was getting scout-team reps on Tuesday, wearing No. 1 instead of No. 15 to mimic Central Connecticut State safety Alonzo Mitchell.

Mark Pope, who’s listed on Miami’s roster as a wide receiver, was seen working with the cornerbacks on Tuesday. Pope, a fourth-year wideout out of Miami Southridge, was a starter last year and recorded 403 and two touchdowns on 33 catches, but hasn’t received many offensive snaps through three games.

Rambo and second-year wideout Key’Shawn Smith have been Miami’s starting wide receivers on the outside, with Michael Redding III and Dee Wiggins listed as their backups.

“He worked with me [Tuesday] and he did a really good job,” defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson said. “He’s done that in the past so it wasn’t a big deal. He wanted to come out and work with me [Tuesday] and he did a really good job. We gave him a couple reps. If he continues to come on, then he’ll have a chance on that side of the ball.

Offensively, Pope has moved to the slot behind starter Mike Harley and backup Xavier Restrepo. Robinson said he’s wanted to try using Pope as a cornerback since he joined the program as the defensive backs coach in January, adding that Pope will still get his reps at wide receiver.

“He’ll still do some things with the offense as well,” Robinson said. “We can use him. He’s really athletic...if athletic enough and he’s willing to tackle, we want to find guys who can do that.”

Roster change

Offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Herbert, who wore No. 57 with the Hurricanes, isn’t listed on UM’s online roster anymore. He was four-star recruit in Miami’s 2017 class. Herbert played in 16 games for the Hurricanes across four seasons, including 10 during the 2019 season, mainly on special teams.

He didn’t see any game action during this season.