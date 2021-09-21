The Biggest Bombshells from the Grey's Anatomy Tell-All, From Untold Drama to Shocking Exits

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s venerable medical drama, is about to enter its 18th (!!) season on September 30th. The beloved series has been on longer than ER (fifteen seasons), 24 (nine seasons), Mad Men (seven seasons), and The Sopranos (six seasons). As I’ve written about before, the show is my person, long a source of comfort TV. I’m often behind on every single TV show except Grey’s. If I’m doing the math right, I’ve seen all 372 episodes that have aired to date. I love it in spite of (because of?) its ridiculousness. I love that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) forgets the fact that she has children until the show needs a very specific plot point. I love that I often cannot remember who has dated who because everyone has slept with everyone. I love the medical mysteries. I love how often the characters break the rules because “it’s the right thing to do.”

