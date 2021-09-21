CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Biggest Bombshells from the Grey's Anatomy Tell-All, From Untold Drama to Shocking Exits

By Alyssa Ray
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Patrick Dempsey Allegedly "Terrorizing" on "Grey's Anatomy" Set?. We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

A new tell-all book reminds “Grey’s Anatomy” fans that McDreamy could’ve been played by someone else. According to the book, Isaiah Washington auditioned for the lead role, not the role of Dr. Burke. Washington said he heard Ellen Pompeo felt “uncomfortable” with the casting. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Grey's Anatomy Cast Spills New Secrets Behind the Show's Most Shocking Exits

Some deaths at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are truly unforgettable. For longtime viewers of Grey's Anatomy, they've seen their fair share of doctors roll up their sleeves and say goodbye to the long-running ABC series. While some get a proper TV funeral, others disappear without a trace, leaving some fans wondering, 'What really happened to that cast member?' Fortunately, a new book may just hold the answers. Just in time for season 18, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy is set to be released on Sept. 21. Author Lynette Rice shares behind-the-scenes secrets about a show that became a pop culture staple. And with new interviews from show creator...
TV SERIES
Decider

Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Tonight? Here’s When ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Returns In 2021

TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama is about to return for its eighteenth season. Debuting all the way back in March of 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has made us laugh, swoon, cry, and perhaps most importantly, feel during its illustrious run. Shonda Rhimes’ Thursday night staple will soon return with new episodes (more on that below), but if you’re looking to catch up on the first seventeen seasons of the series, every episode of Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Netflix.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Washington
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Katherine Heigl
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Paste Magazine

Will This Be the Final Season of Grey's Anatomy? ... Should It Be?

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s venerable medical drama, is about to enter its 18th (!!) season on September 30th. The beloved series has been on longer than ER (fifteen seasons), 24 (nine seasons), Mad Men (seven seasons), and The Sopranos (six seasons). As I’ve written about before, the show is my person, long a source of comfort TV. I’m often behind on every single TV show except Grey’s. If I’m doing the math right, I’ve seen all 372 episodes that have aired to date. I love it in spite of (because of?) its ridiculousness. I love that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) forgets the fact that she has children until the show needs a very specific plot point. I love that I often cannot remember who has dated who because everyone has slept with everyone. I love the medical mysteries. I love how often the characters break the rules because “it’s the right thing to do.”
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Patrick Dempsey Posted on Instagram After 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit Drama Reports Surface

Patrick Dempsey seems unbothered by recent alleged stories of his past resurfacing. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy actor, who portrayed Dr. Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, on the ABC medical drama for a decade, posted a selfie on Instagram from the open road. In the photo, Patrick wore biking attire, including a dark helmet and mirrored sunglasses. With a stunning view of the ocean in the background, he smiled and snapped the picture.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombshells#Tell All#Drama#Entertainment Weekly#Seinfeld#Csi#Cbs#Nbc#Seattle Grace#No Grey S Anatomy#Secret Service#First Choice Per#Abc Feminist#First Scene Shonda Rhimes
daytimeconfidential.com

New Book Explores Origins of Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is coming to life. Entertainment Weekly editor-at-large Lynette Rice has penned called How to Save a Life, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes stories of the hit show. EW featured an excerpt from the book that shed light on the Grey's pilot. Ellen Pompeo initially wasn't into the idea of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CinemaBlend

Major Grey's Anatomy Rumor Says Jerrika Hinton's Exit May Have Had To Do With Ellen Pompeo

Another day, another Grey’s Anatomy rumor. Thanks to the new tell-all book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, tea is getting spilled every which way regarding the long-running ABC medical drama. Following reports about Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl, fans can now chew on what is supposedly the "real" reason why Jerrika Hinton departed from Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Stephanie Edwards after just five years. And would it surprise anyone to know it allegedly had something to do with Ellen Pompeo?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
wmleader.com

The Alleged Story About Patrick Dempsey’s Exit From Grey’s

It’s a beautiful day to spill Grey’s Anatomy tea. In an excerpt from Lynette Rice‘s new book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy—which was first obtained by The Hollywood Reporter—it was revealed that there wasn’t just drama in the scripts of the ABC medical show. Specifically, through interviews conducted with Grey’s stars and producers, the origin story behind Patrick Dempsey‘s exit was discussed, and, frankly, it left us needing a crash cart.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

Patrick Dempsey Gave 'Grey's Anatomy' Castmates 'PTSD,' Producer Says

Patrick Dempsey, who played a doctor known as “McDreamy” on the medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” was McNightmarish at times, producers suggested in a new tell-all book. “There were HR issues. It wasn’t sexual in any way. He sort of was terrorizing the set. Some cast members had all sorts of...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ book describes Patrick Dempsey drama

Grey’s Anatomy fans still aren’t over the heartbreaking episode in which Patrick Dempsey’s dreamy character, Dr. Derek Shepherd, dies, but it was a relief to some of the people involved in the show. James D. Parriott, who worked as a producer on the ABC hit for several years, from 2005...
TV SERIES
wmleader.com

Katherine Heigl Reveals The REAL Reason Behind Her Exit From Grey’s Anatomy

It turns out there was a whole lot more to the story of Katherine Heigl’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy. As fans know, the 42-year-old actress played Dr. Izzie Stevens on the beloved medical drama for five years before suddenly departing from the series after six seasons in 2010. During that time, rumors were spreading of feuds with other co-stars and show creator Shonda Rhimes, and stories that Heigl was “difficult to work with” on set ran rampant. It only became worse after Katherine refused to submit her name for an Emmy consideration, claiming she was not “given the material to warrant a nomination.” All of this led many viewers to speculate whether the Knocked Up leading lady’s behavior was the true reason for her departure.
CELEBRITIES
KVUE

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Trailer Teases Someone From Meredith's Past Is Back: Watch

A new trailer for Grey's AnatomyandStation 19 is here. As the two-hour crossover premiere event nears, ABC dropped a tantalizing minute-long teaser for season 18 of Grey's and season 6 of Station 19, promising that "the biggest cliffhangers from last season will be answered." But that's not the most intriguing tease from the trailer, which features a lot of the same footage from ET's exclusive debut of the first promo earlier this month.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Grey's Anatomy Tell-All Author Reveals More Details on Patrick Dempsey's "Miserable" Show Exit

There's no Grey details in this black-and-white story. How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy author Lynette Rice didn't hold back in voicing her opinion on what really went down behind the scenes, leading to Patrick Dempsey's departure from Grey's Anatomy. While Dempsey returned this past season for a dramatic dream sequence, Rice detailed what Dempsey's response seemed to be at the time, from her perspective as an Entertainment Weekly reporter. "When I interviewed him at the time, I could definitely sense I wasn't getting everything from him," Rice exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily...
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

112K+
Followers
32K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy