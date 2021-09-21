Patricia Vargas

Age 69 from Upper Ranchitos was called home by her creator on September 18, 2021. She was proceeded in death by her father, Jacobo Francisco Herrera, brother, James Herrera, father-in-law, Ablino Vargas, mother-in-law, Rebecca Miera, step father-in-law, Raul Miera, sisters-in-law, Delia Hughes, Joann Sandoval and Christine Vargas. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Vargas Sr. (marriage of 42 years), her sons, Jacob Raul Vargas, Jeffery Nathaniel Vargas, step-sons ,Robert Vargas and Lawrence Vargas Jr., her mother, Cerve Herrera, sisters, Susan Herrera and Pearl H. Yeager (husband, Thomas Yeager), grandchildren, Jacob, Vanessa, Sophie, Jacqueline, Mykala, Miranda and Victoria, Godson Raul Gonzales, brothers-in-law, David Vargas, Samuel De Vargas, George Vargas, Henry Grant (Lucy), Raul Miera Jr. (Norma), Gary Martinez, sisters-in-law, Abby De Vargas, Lupita Miera, Mannie Duran (Jimmy) and Ruby Sierra, too many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews to mention. Please call funeral home for arrangements, 575-758-3841. Masks are required as well as safe distancing! Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com.