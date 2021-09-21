What You Didn't Know About Carrie Ann Inaba's Career As A Dancer

Now that season three of The Circle has officially been released on Netflix, viewers are looking forward to seeing how the latest group of competitors plays the game. Nick Uhlenhuth came on the show ready to do what it takes to make it to the end. He is hoping that when it’s all said and done, he’ll be going home with $100,000. Although The Circle is one of the most unpredictable competition shows, Nick feels pretty good about his chances of winning. Of course, we’ll have to tune in to see how things go for him, but there are already a lot of people who are in his corner and hoping for the best. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nick Uhlenhuth.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO