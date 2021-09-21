What You Didn't Know About Carrie Ann Inaba's Career As A Dancer
The return of Season 30 of "Dancing With The Stars" means dancing fans will be breaking out their ballroom shoes come September 20. The long-running reality show matches professional dancers with the "stars" (typically, reality-famous celebrities), who compete in choreographed dances. Like "The Voice," viewers play a role in determining who stays and who goes by voting each week, ultimately determining the winner of the competition. From the glitzy costumes to the rollicking music, it's a foot-tapping, hip-shaking good time — so, is it any wonder the series has been on the air since 2005?www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0