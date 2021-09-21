CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

David P. Trujillo

Taos News
 9 days ago

Age 65 of Canon, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father, Demetrio Eloy Trujillo, sisters, Emily Valdez and Gloria Trujillo, and grandson, Marcos Trujillo. He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Rosa Trujillo, sister, Stella Romero (James), wife, Roberta Martinez-Trujillo, son, Joshua Trujillo (Vanessa), daughters, April Trujillo, Patricia Trujillo (Steve), Corina Trujillo, and Genevieve Chavez, seven grandchildren, Elijah and Emma Lee, David, Cruzito and Angelo, Naveah and Robert and many nieces and nephews. David Trujillo worked as a Lead Lineman for 28 years with Kit Carson Electric Cooperative and 10 years with the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities. Along this road David developed many friendships with long time coworkers. David was also a great mechanic and always willing to help friends and family with their mechanic needs. He enjoyed performing his mechanic skills in the back yard of his home in Canon. We would like to thank Mountain Home Health Care, Hospice and Rivera’s Funeral Home for their services and treating our dearly beloved David with great care and compassion. Private family services have been held. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com.

