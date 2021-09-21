Owen Teague on Filming 'Montana Story' During Pandemic: 'Fear Fed My Performance'

One of the greatest things about music is the ability it has to tell a story. Some of the best songwriters are also the best storytellers. Montana has a long history in the cattle industry due to its wide-open space and ranges, and Bob Fudge is one of Montana's most famous cowboys. He drove contract cattle herds from Texas to the Montana range. Throughout his life, he worked on many cattle ranches in Montana.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO