Alton donates land for new park
ALTON — Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Monday night voted to authorize the execution of a donation agreement between Alton and The Piasa Foundation. The property is a small piece of ground located across from Alton City Hall. Piasa Foundation President Bill Moyer and previous Alton-Godfrey Rotary President Andy Bowen explained the land will be used to construct a park for city use, to be named Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park.www.thetelegraph.com
