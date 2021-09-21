CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Andrea Renee Spears

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Renee Spears, 29, Wichita, Kansas passed away unexpectedly September 18, ¬¬2021. She was born September 26, 1991 to Gary and Janet (Andres) Davis in Salina, Kansas. She is survived by husband Josh of the home, daughter Elektra, sons Calvin and Greyson of the home, father Gary Davis of Salina, Kansas, mother Janet Davis and companion Bruce of Concordia, brother Calvin (Sarah) Davis of New Cambria, niece Chassie Davis, nephew Corey Davis of Ottawa, Kansas, and Hunter, Korbin, and Austin of New Cambria, as well as her Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

