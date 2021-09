Last week didn’t go as planned for the Braves. They lost four of their five games and watched their division lead trim to just two with four series remaining. As has been well-documented, the second place Phillies have one of the easiest schedules imaginable to end the season. The Braves’ schedule, on the other hand, is much more difficult, making their upcoming series with the Diamondbacks that much more critical.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO