It didn’t take long for most Braves fans to turn on Jacob Webb. After being nearly unhittable in 2019 and 2020, the 25-year-old right-hander started this season miserably and was eventually demoted to AAA after 16 lackluster appearances in which he posted a 5.63 ERA. Many assumed his first couple of stints in the majors were just a flash in the pan; he wouldn’t be the first player to have immediate success before faltering. However, his comeback since returning to the majors once the rosters expanded in September has been sensational, and he might just be the Braves best right-handed relief option going down the stretch and into the postseason.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO