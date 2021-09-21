CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/21 – Oregon Shakespeare Festival Struggling Amid COVID Restrictions, Fire Restrictions Reduced, Fire at Talent Battery Factory, Rite Aid Pharmacies Back Open

roguevalleymagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Today– Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind. Wednesday– Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5...

roguevalleymagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
Medford, OR
Health
City
Medford, OR
City
Ashland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
City
Coquille, OR
City
Umatilla, OR
City
Wasco, OR
Medford, OR
Government
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Hazardous Material#Talent Battery Factory#Rite Aid Pharmacies#Wynne Broadcasting#Roguevalleymagazine Com#Covid#Osf#The Music And Life#Fannie#Fire Management#Blm
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy