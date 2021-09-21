CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen announces four concert dates, including ‘Country Thunder At Bristol Motor Speedway’

Morgan Wallen has announced four concert dates this fall, sharing the news via his fan club text list on Monday, Sept 20th. The first show is scheduled for October 23rd at the Auburn Rodeo in Auburn, Alabama with Parker McCollum, Jon Langston and Trey Lewis. Wallen is also set to headline ‘Country Thunder At Bristol Motor Speedway’ in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Wallen announced that news via a video on Country Thunder’s social media last week, saying in the clip: “What’s going guys, It’s Morgan Wallen, I’m so excited to hit the stage in my home state of Tennessee. I’m taking over Country Thunder Bristol at Bristol Motor Speedway on October 30. I’ll be bringing some of my boys with me and it’s going to be one hell of a homecoming. I can’t wait to see y’all there.” ‘Morgan Wallen’s Country Thunder Takeover’ will also feature special guests Granger Smith (feat. Earl Dibbles Dr.), Larry Fleet, Jon Langston and ERNEST. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 21 at 8 am CT at countrythunder.com.

Carly Pearce announces dates for her upcoming ‘The 29 Tour’

Carly Pearce has announced the cities and dates for her 2021 tour in support of her latest album ’29: Written in Stone.’ The 8-date tour, dubbed “The 29 Tour,” is set to kick off on November 4 in Des Moines, Iowa and conclude on December 3 in Bloomington, Illinois. Pearce will also make stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City, Richmond, Virginia, Washington, DC, and Nashville.
Jason Aldean set to release double album ‘Macon, Georgia’ in 2022

Jason Aldean announced his upcoming 30-track double album, ‘Macon, Georgia,’ will be released April 22, 2022. The album’s title ‘Macon, Georgia’ pays homage to Aldean’s hometown and state. The current single from the project, “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood, sits in the top five on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
Zac Brown Band announced as opening act on The Rolling Stones November tour date

The Zac Brown Band announced via social media that they would open for legendary rockers The Rolling Stones. In the tweet, the Zac Brown Band said “Couldn’t be more honored to warm up the stage for The Rolling Stones.” They’ll take the stage at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 11th. The Rolling Stones tour comes after the tragic loss of their longtime drummer Charlie Watts. Steve Jordan, who was Watts’ understudy will sit behind the kit for the tour.
Kelly Clarkson’s ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ album to feature Chris Stapleton, Brett Eldredge

Kelly Clarkson shared on social media the full tracklist for her album ‘When Christmas Comes Around,’ set for release on October 15th. Clarkson and Chris Stapleton have paired up for a Christmas collaboration called “Glow,” just one of three duets on Clarkson’s album, that also includes a pairing with Ariana Grande on “Santa Can’t You Hear Me.” In addition to the originals, Clarkson will cover songs like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Santa Baby” and “Jingle Bell Rock” and as a bonus track Clarkson included her 2020 duet with Brett Eldredge, “Under the Mistletoe.”
Jennifer Nettles returning to Broadway as lead in ‘Waitress’

Jennifer Nettles is returning to Broadway, and will show off her acting skills in the lead role of Jenna in “Waitress.” The role is currently being played by singer and “Waitress” creator Sara Bareilles; Nettles is set to begin her run on Oct. 19, and will appear in the musical through Nov. 24.
