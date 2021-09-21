Trilateral agreement reached on funding neutron research centre for another decade

The Covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted long-existing issues that leaders need to take a stance on. When the first rumours of a then-distant virus started, I was a postdoc at the University of Warwick in the UK. I was trying to get as much science done as possible in preparation for my move to Spain to start my Marie Curie fellowship on 1 March 2020, and I had handed in my notice. As the pandemic landed its first blow to Europe, lockdown was imposed both in the UK and in Spain, and all flights everywhere were cancelled. The start of my fellowship was postponed, and I suddenly found myself with no old job, no new job, no income and no idea what was to come.

