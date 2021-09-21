CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trilateral agreement reached on funding neutron research centre for another decade

Cover picture for the articleThe French, German and British governments have reached agreement on another decade of support for the neutron research facilities known as the Institut Laue-Langevin (ILL). The announcement means that researchers based in the UK and throughout the world will be able to use the ILL’s neutron scattering source to pursue ground-breaking science in areas like new cancer treatments, enhanced climate change modelling and understanding what the universe was like shortly after the Big Bang.

