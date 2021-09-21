CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bond buyers give Britain some green advertising

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jTBM_0c3EZCZK00
A farmer holds a bundle of paddy seeds at a rice field in Cianjur, West Java province June 12, 2014.

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK is burnishing its help for the planet ahead of the upcoming COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed leaders to deliver on their commitments for a global climate fund read more , investors placed orders worth 100 billion pounds for the country’s inaugural 10 billion pound green bond.

Green bonds help borrowers fund investments in wind farms and the like. Yet issuing such a security does not make a country any more virtuous than if it funded those projects with ordinary debt. Still, investors love them. Britain priced the bonds, which mature in 2033, at a yield of 0.87%. That’s up to 3 basis points lower than the return on equivalent conventional gilts, IFR reckons . A saving of perhaps 3 million pounds a year helps cover the cost of setting up and running a green bond programme. Yet everybody is jumping on board: the European Union could issue 250 billion euros of the securities in coming years. As the market grows, the “greenium” may shrink. (By Neil Unmack)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Shell’s U.S. exit gives investors a sugar rush

U.S. air reopening better late than never

Vaccines for kids could help labor

British Airways crosses recovery fingers tighter

Beijing steers around Biden’s nuclear subs

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK 'no longer the laggard' of G-7 economies after upgrades

The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher Thursday to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.However, there are growing concerns that the recovery will lose momentum over the coming months as a result of a shortage of truck drivers, evidenced over the past few days by long lines outside filling stations. The Office for National Statistics said the U.K.'s economic output increased by 5.5% in the April to June period from the previous quarter, up on the previous...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

FTSE 100 drifts lower amid interest rate concerns

London’s top markets slipped back after better-than-expected economic growth figures renewed speculation that there could be an increase in interest rates.Markets had been in positive territory at the start of the session but an announcement by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that GDP had increased by 5.5% in the quarter to June, ahead of the previous 4.8% estimate, sparked rates chatter that affected sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 21.74 points, or 0.31%, lower at 7,086.42 on Thursday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After starting on the front foot today, markets in Europe have seen the morning...
MARKETS
The Independent

Virgin Money closures spark ‘serious concerns’ as UK bank branches dwindle

Virgin Money’s latest tranche of branch closures has sparked “serious concerns” over the impact on communities and vulnerable customers after swathes have been shut across the sector.The move to axe nearly a fifth of Virgin Money’s branch network comes as rival HSBC also calls time on the last of 82 branches earmarked for closure under a programme that has been running since April.Many lenders paused branch closures in the early stages of the pandemic, but have resumed cuts in earnest.Lloyds Banking Group Sabadell-owned TSB and the Co-operative Bank have all shut branches since the start of the pandemic.Just three...
ECONOMY
Reuters

APICORP sells $750 million in debut green bonds

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) sold $750 million debut green bonds with a five-year maturity on Wednesday after drawing around $2.1 billion in orders for the climate-friendly debt, a bank document showed. The spread settled at the lower end of final guidance and 10...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Britain#Uk#Ifr#The European Union#Shell#British Airways
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Green campaigners Insulate Britain block M25 for seventh time

Police said some of the group glued their hands to the road’s surface. Green activists Insulate Britain blocked the M25 for a seventh time on Wednesday morning. The group blocked Junction 3 of the M25, the Swanley Interchange, at around 7.30am on Wednesday morning. Some of the group glued their...
U.K.
pv-magazine.com

Bangladeshi banks can invest in Islamic green bonds

The central bank of Bangladesh has given the nation's commercial lenders permission to invest funds they have been gathering since last year, to shore up stock markets, into recently introduced green bonds. Sharia-compliant ‘sukuk' bonds were first offered direct to investors last month, via initial public offerings (IPOs) but, following...
MARKETS
CNN

How a truck driver shortage in Europe could hit your wallet in the US

(CNN) — Americans and Europeans may want to get off carbon-emitting fossil fuels, but they're still hooked on the stuff and getting off it is going to be painful and expensive. Europe is becoming the focus of an all-out energy crunch causing blackouts and factory stoppages there -- but that's...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
AFP

UK puts army on standby as fuel pumps run dry

Britain on Monday put the army on standby to help with the ongoing fuel crisis as fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, leaving many of the country's pumps dry. "Limited number of military tanker drivers to be put on a state of readiness and deployed if necessary to further stabilise fuel supply chain," the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement issued late on Monday. 
WORLD
The Independent

EU adopts 5 billion-euro Brexit reserve to help businesses

The European Council on Tuesday approved a 5 billion-euro ($5.8 billion) reserve aimed at helping EU businesses tackle the short-term effects of Brexit The council, which represents the national government of every EU member nation, said the money will cover extra costs and compensate losses from the U.K.'s withdrawal from the 27-nation trade bloc. Britain's departure has affected many parts of the EU economy, with the fishing sector particularly at risk. EU fisheries face a 25% reduction of their catch value from U.K. waters, according to the bloc's executive commission. Despite a trade deal struck in December to ensure...
ECONOMY
The Independent

What is causing the UK fuel shortages?

As panicked British drivers queue around the block to top up their tanks at petrol stations amid fears of a flash fuel crisis, many are asking whether we are witnessing the latest evidence of a back-firing Brexit in action.While transport secretary Grant Shapps did admit on Tuesday that Britain’s decision to withdraw from the European Union (EU) had been “a factor” in the chaos, for the most part Boris Johnson’s government and the fuel industry have been quick to downplay the problem, insisting there is no actual shortage of petrol and diesel reserves and that this is merely a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wealthmanagement.com

REITs Continue to Embrace Green Bonds

A surge in REIT green bond issuance is providing further proof of the growing appetite for sustainable initiatives from REITs and demand for green investment products on behalf of investors. According to market analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence, REITs had raised $7.17 billion from green bond issuance year-to-date through...
ECONOMY
bondbuyer.com

The green bond market in 2021: Implications for governments and investors

While green bonds have been around for nearly a decade, new federal government climate policy and a game-changing infrastructure funding package are giving fresh impetus to U.S. green bond issuance. And with a new generation of environmentally conscious investors seeking climate-friendly options that produce a financial return without harming the...
ECONOMY
newschain

Labour to set out 10-year plan for ‘green Britain’

Labour is pledging a 10-year investment to “green” the steel industry. Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband is setting out plans to support manufacturing firms to decarbonise. He will tell the party conference in Brighton on Sunday that Labour would invest up to £3 billion over the coming decade to green...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy