NOW that JJ Redick is retiring from the NBA, he'll have more time to dedicate to his family, including his wife Chelsea Kilgore. Redick announced the retirement on his podcast, The Old Man and The Three, saying "It's time for me to be a dad. It's time for me to reflect, pause, and it's time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life."

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO