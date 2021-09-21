Packers RB Aaron Jones confirms necklace lost in end zone has been found

A priceless piece of jewelry is no longer lost at Lambeau Field.

The necklace containing the ashes of Aaron Jones’ late father has been found after being lost in the end zone during one of the four touchdowns scored by the Green Bay Packers running back on Monday night.

Jones confirmed to The Steve Czaban Show on 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee that the necklace was recovered. More specifically, head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel found the necklace well after the 35-17 win over the Lions.

“He was out there at like 1:45,” Jones said.

Update: More confirmation from Jones, via his official Twitter account.

Jones celebrated in the end zone after one of his touchdowns by showing the necklace to the camera. It was in the shape of a football and contained the ashes of his father, Alvin Sr., who passed away this offseason.

Jones turned 23 touches into 115 total yards against the Lions. He tied his career-best with four total touchdowns and became the first Packers running back since 1942 to catch three touchdown passes in a game.

After the game, Jones told ESPN’s Lisa Salters that his dad would have been “happy” that he lost his ashes in the end zone.

“He’d be like if you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone,” Jones said.