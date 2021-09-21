Online only letter to the editor: Law vs. morality
As a prosecutor I once was assigned a case where-in the Highway Patrol watched a man load up his truck with railroad ties from a pile next to the tracks. After he left the siding and was on a public road, they made a stop and arrested him for theft. Sounds like an open and shut case doesn’t it? Problem was the railroad couldn’t prove they owned the ties. They were not marked and are purchased in bulk then distributed where needed by a variety of workers, identities unknown. Even proving the railroad owned the siding was problematic.missoulian.com
Comments / 0