CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Online only letter to the editor: Law vs. morality

Missoulian
 9 days ago

As a prosecutor I once was assigned a case where-in the Highway Patrol watched a man load up his truck with railroad ties from a pile next to the tracks. After he left the siding and was on a public road, they made a stop and arrested him for theft. Sounds like an open and shut case doesn’t it? Problem was the railroad couldn’t prove they owned the ties. They were not marked and are purchased in bulk then distributed where needed by a variety of workers, identities unknown. Even proving the railroad owned the siding was problematic.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Border patrol agents only enforcing the law

Why is the border crisis a Republican versus Democrat thing? Half or more of the border patrol agents are probably Democrats. The law of the land states that illegal immigration is not allowed. The border patrol agents are supposed to enforce that law regardless of political ideology. Yet, the Democrats, who are currently in charge of protecting the border, cry foul when one of our agents uses a horse to stop illegal immigrants. Democrats then lie about officers whipping people.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morality#State Legislatures#National Football League#Legislature#Congress#Trump#Democrats#Chiefs#Buccaneers
Missoulian

State claims judge in abortion lawsuit showed 'bias'

According to court documents provided by the state Attorney General's office, a different Yellowstone County judge will preside over a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Montana seeking to halt the implementation of three new abortion laws in Montana after the state asked to disqualify the original judge. According to...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mediaite.com

‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
PROTESTS
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams Texas governor’s plan to eliminate all rape so that victims won’t seek abortions

Vice president Kamala Harris criticized Texas governor Greg Abbott for saying he would eliminate rape so women do not seek abortions in his state. The vice president said Mr Abbott dismissed concerns about women who are raped and are seeking abortions.“The words that he spoke were the words that were, to arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors,” she said. “And to speak those words, that were empty words, that were false words, that were fuelled with not only arrogance but bravado, that is not who we want in our leaders.”Ms Harris made the remarks in California while campaigning for...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Justice Stephen Breyer calls SCOTUS decision to allow Texas abortion ban 'very bad' but insists that it was not politically motivated

A Supreme Court Justice who dissented against allowing Texas's abortion ban is now calling the Court out for its 'very bad' ruling. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer joined George Stephanopoulos to promote his new book The Authority Of The Court And The Peril Of Politics, but it wasn't long before the TV host brought up the controversial abortion ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy