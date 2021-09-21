CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Falls, MN

UPS driver rescues endangered driver from Tyson Lake

montenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin Kramer, a UPS driver in Granite Falls, was working his regular delivery shift on the 19th when he happened upon something that caught his attention. While Kramer was headed to his first stop of the day delivering a next day air package, he approached a four-way intersection and noticed a semi-truck on the side of the road. He then noticed that a car near the pulled-over semi had gone off the roadway and was sinking in Tyson Lake near Wood Lake. Kramer would normally have turned left to continue his route, but he made a heroic decision that morning and pulled up behind the semi to help. “If something's going on, I guess I just I would rather help than be a passerby,” Kramer said.

