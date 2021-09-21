Police warning of scam at Dover restaurant

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are warning businesses of a scam that happened at a restaurant on Monday. We’re told that just before 3 p.m., the restaurant received a call from someone claiming to be with the U.S. Marshals Service, stating that they were investigating a claim of counterfeit money being given out by the restaurant as change. The caller reportedly told the manager that they would be at the business within 30 minutes to inspect the cash and to have money out of the drawer.