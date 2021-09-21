Sigwarth, Wilgenbusch Headline Duhawks’ Ten A-R-C Weekly Honors
A busy weekend for Loras College athletics culminated in an award-filled Monday as the Duhawks earned ten American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) Player of the Week awards, including sweeping the Male and Female Athletes of the Week with senior football quarterback Noah Sigwarth (’22) taking the nod in addition to Offensive Player of the Week and women’s volleyball senior Lyndsi Wilgenbusch (’22) taking the Female Athlete and Offensive Player of the Week honors. Loras also swept the cross country awards, both men’s soccer offensive and defensive players, football’s defensive selection and women’s soccer’s defensive award.daily.loras.edu
