FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Mac Jones took the pain on Sunday. In his NFL debut, the quarterback was hit nine times and sacked once against the Miami Dolphins. Although the Patriots know they need to clean up their pass protection, Jones impressed his teammates with his ability to stand in the pocket, face the pressure and get hit before throwing the ball. Two of Jones bigger throws – a 7-yard touchdown pass and a 21-yard pass to Nelson Agholor – came with defenders in his face. In both instances, Jones was hit, but he made good throws.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO