Small towns are immersed with traditions that many community members find inviting, exciting, and fun. In Texas, there is no denying football is king. Nothing goes along better with Friday Night Lights and each football season than the crowning of a queen at their annual homecoming game. On Friday, Sept. 10, Yorktown played its much anticipated homecoming game against Brentwood Christian. The game held many excitements for the packed crowd, including the announcing of this year’s Homecoming Queen.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 16 DAYS AGO