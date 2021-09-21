St. Croix County Circuit Court orders Somerset School District to respond to record requests
St. Croix County resident Jessica Klatt has some questions for the School District of Somerset. Somerset parents have organized and have been attending school board meetings and advocating for medical freedom for their children for months. Each meeting, the parents are met with push-back from board members, some whom have ties to people in high places within St. Croix County. Actions that took place during school board meetings prompted questions regarding who was influencing Somerset officials.www.baldwin-bulletin.com
