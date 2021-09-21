Conservation organizations recognize removal of large dam
ROUNDHILL, Ky. (AP) — Conservation organizations are recognizing the removal of a large dam on the Green River in southcentral Kentucky. Representatives from The Nature Conservancy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Kentucky Waterways Alliance gathered Monday at Green River Lock and Dam No. 5 in Butler County, the Daily News reported. The project will result in a healthier, more accessible and safer river, they said.www.bgdailynews.com
