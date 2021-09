William “Bill“ Mooney, Jr., who became well known in Westchester through his service as president and CEO of the Westchester County Association from 2004 through 2019, is being honored today by United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) at its annual Day of Golf event. The event, which has been sold out well in advance, is taking place at the Scarsdale Golf Club.

SCARSDALE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO