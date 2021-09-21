CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool Urged To Sign Manchester City Star

By Matt Thielen
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 9 days ago

Liverpool have gotten off to a very strong start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds find themselves sitting in second place after five Premier League matches, only behind Chelsea on head-to-head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxUkc_0c3ERod800
Sipa USA

Both the Merseysiders and Londoners have 13 points, as well as bitter rivals Manchester United.

For Liverpool, this red hot start is in spite of the growing list of injured players.

Currently Liverpool are without Harvey Elliott (six months), Thiago Alcantara (at least two weeks) and Roberto Firmino who recently returned to training.

This has left Klopp with few attacking options off of the bench, leading Rio Ferdinand to suggest a possible fix to Liverpool's issues.

When speaking on his Vibe with FIVE podcast, the former Manchester United defender suggested that Liverpool sign one of their former players.

The BT Sport pundit boldly claimed that Liverpool should sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The England international's City future is reportedly in question and Ferdinand urged Liverpool to take advantage of this.

“There must be clubs sitting there going: ‘Boy, let me see how this situation pans out because I would take Sterling all day.

“If I’m Liverpool, I’d buy Sterling tomorrow.”

The former Liverpool winger's contract expires in 2023 and he has yet to begin contract renewal talks with his current side, Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0xeJ_0c3ERod800
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

So far this season, Raheem Sterling has only made two starts in all competitions (6) which came against Southampton and Tottenham. Both matches saw Pep Guardiola's side drop points.

Over the summer transfer window, it was reported that an Anfield return for Raheem Sterling was "more likely than ever".

Although it seems like a farfetched transfer, we never say never.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jude Bellingham attracts 'interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City who hope to lure Borussia Dortmund star to the Premier League next summer'

Jude Bellingham could be the subject of a heavyweight Premier League transfer tussle next summer following the stunning start to his career at Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in the England midfielder who has been a revelation for the German outfit since arriving a year ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
washingtonnewsday.com

The agent who orchestrated Raheem Sterling’s transfer from Liverpool to Manchester City allegedly violated FA rules.

The agent who orchestrated Raheem Sterling’s transfer from Liverpool to Manchester City allegedly violated FA rules. It has been claimed that Raheem Sterling’s previous agency disregarded FA rules by signing underage youngsters. Aidy Ward, who now represents Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through his company Colossal Sports Management, was formerly the agent of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SkySports

Liverpool confirm Covid-19 spot-checks in operation for supporters attending Manchester City game at Anfield

Liverpool will introduce Covid-19 spot-checks for fans and matchday staff attending the Manchester City game at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Liverpool, who have not carried out spot-checks at matches so far this season despite several other Premier League clubs doing so, say the move is part of their commitment to the health and safety of staff, the community and fans attending each fixture. At present, they are not a condition of entry into the stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold likely to miss Man City clash with injury

Jurgen Klopp admitted that the right-back's adductor problem appeared to be a serious one. Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to miss Liverpool’s Premier League showdown with Manchester City due to injury. The Reds defender suffered a groin problem during training on Monday, and was ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Porto vs Liverpool: Five things we learned as Curtis Jones shines in Champions League

Liverpool picked up a second straight win in the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Porto 5-1 in Group B.The Reds were largely on top from early on and took the lead less than 20 minutes in, Mohamed Salah gleefully accepting a gift two yards out after goalkeeper Diogo Costa failed to hold onto Curtis Jones’ shot.Their dominance only increased from there, but Jones and Diogo Jota spurned several efforts between them before Sadio Mane tapped in a second after a fine low cross from James Milner.After the break the chances kept coming and Salah scored his second after great...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Londoners#Bt Sport#Sterling#Tottenham#Anfield
SPORTbible

'Manchester City's Stadium Is 98.7% Full- That's More Than Liverpool!'

TalkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair has defended Manchester City fans, who have come under fire after Pep Guardiola pleaded them to attend this weekend's match with Southampton. This follows City's epic victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night, where there were over 10,000 empty seats at The Etihad Stadium.
UEFA
SB Nation

Match Analysis: Academy Stars Shine in Manchester City Win

Manchester City got their League Cup defence off to a winning start as they thrashed League One Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium. A brace from Riyad Mahrez, and goals from Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne, Ferran Torres and a first senior goal for Cole Palmer sealed the win after the visitors had taken a shock lead in the 15th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FanSided

Manchester City among European clubs watching Atalanta star

According to reports from Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Manchester City are among a host of European clubs interested in signing Atalanta left wing-back Robin Gosens. Robin Gosens, 27, impressed for Atalanta last season, contributing 11 goals and six assists in 32 Serie A games. He was also a part of the German squad that reached Euro 2020’s Round of 16. Back with Atalanta, the wing-back has started the new Serie A campaign well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Iheanacho: Why Leicester City star failed at Manchester City - Amuneke

The football icon has disclosed why the striker failed to shine at the Etihad Stadium, while giving him tips on how to continue his impressive form. Emmanuel Amuneke has suggested why Kelechi Iheanacho failed to shine during his spell at Manchester City. Following his exploits at the 2013 U-17 World...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola eyes swoop for LaLiga star

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester City are keeping close tabs on Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal. Mikel Oyarzabal, 24, has started the new LaLiga campaign in fine form, netting four goals in just five games, including in his side’s 4-2 defeat to Barcelona. The Spanish international’s contributions has helped Real Sociedad to fifth on the table after six games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

USWNT star Tobin Heath makes Arsenal debut in rout of Manchester City

Tobin Heath made her Arsenal debut with a late cameo off the bench as the Gunners ran riot against Manchester City to further bolster their place atop the Women's Super League. A Kim Little double proved the centrepiece of a 5-0 victory at Meadow Park, as Jonas Eidevall's side made...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
133
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy