Liverpool Urged To Sign Manchester City Star

Liverpool have gotten off to a very strong start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds find themselves sitting in second place after five Premier League matches, only behind Chelsea on head-to-head.

Sipa USA

Both the Merseysiders and Londoners have 13 points, as well as bitter rivals Manchester United.

For Liverpool, this red hot start is in spite of the growing list of injured players.

Currently Liverpool are without Harvey Elliott (six months), Thiago Alcantara (at least two weeks) and Roberto Firmino who recently returned to training.

This has left Klopp with few attacking options off of the bench, leading Rio Ferdinand to suggest a possible fix to Liverpool's issues.

When speaking on his Vibe with FIVE podcast, the former Manchester United defender suggested that Liverpool sign one of their former players.

The BT Sport pundit boldly claimed that Liverpool should sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The England international's City future is reportedly in question and Ferdinand urged Liverpool to take advantage of this.

“There must be clubs sitting there going: ‘Boy, let me see how this situation pans out because I would take Sterling all day.

“If I’m Liverpool, I’d buy Sterling tomorrow.”

The former Liverpool winger's contract expires in 2023 and he has yet to begin contract renewal talks with his current side, Manchester City.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

So far this season, Raheem Sterling has only made two starts in all competitions (6) which came against Southampton and Tottenham. Both matches saw Pep Guardiola's side drop points.

Over the summer transfer window, it was reported that an Anfield return for Raheem Sterling was "more likely than ever".

Although it seems like a farfetched transfer, we never say never.