MeacoDry Arete One review: a dehumidifier that is quietly efficient

Procreate may reign supreme on iOS for digital illustration, but Concepts has also managed to solidify its place as an effective sketching and productivity app. Concepts has a history of being used by professionals in a range of creative endeavors and the apps "projects" settings certainly allow it to be flexible in form and function. Unfortunately, sometimes streamlined functionality that works well for tablets and 2-in-1 devices does not always find a way to fit in with desktop devices where users can find the lack of options too limiting. Concepts falls into this category, sadly, where it is a lightweight app that can be useful for on the go, but if you're looking to use it as a primary drawing app then you may be left wanting.

