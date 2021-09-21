Appleseed Offering Youth Alcohol and Drug Prevention Education at Ashland High School and Community Survey Through “Communities Talk” program

ASHLAND - Appleseed walks with families and individuals on their journey to live healthy, whole, and proactive lives by offering comprehensive and integrated behavioral health, housing, outreach and prevention, substance use disorder, and victim services. Through a generous grant awarded by SAMHSA’s “Communities Talk” program, Appleseed will be offering prevention education at Ashland High School as well as requesting that members of our community to participate in a brief 5-question survey to enhance its services for youth with co-occurring disorder (mental health and substance misuse).