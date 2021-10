There was an interesting development last week as NCR announced their postseason plans and started using the DIAA moniker, something they hadn't been using. We try to stay out of all of that, but this is, basically, a DIAA ranking. How do we define DIAA ... how much time do you have? Ideally this would be club teams from DI-level colleges, while DIA would be varsity or well-supported teams. It's not that simple. There are varsity and alumni-supported teams that play DIAA. Meanwhile, DIA is a specific group of teams that pay special dues to be part of that group, which is run by CRAA.

