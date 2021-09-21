Vacheron Invokes Mt. Everest With a Pair of Sporty Overseas Watches
As one of the “Big Three” Swiss watch houses, Vacheron Constantin is no stranger when it comes to creating incredible and inspiring timepieces. At the forefront of the 266-year-old brand’s current catalog is the Overseas collection — Vacheron’s answer to integrated bracelet sports watches from rivals Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe. And VC’s latest limited edition Overseas watches are the brand’s sportiest and most compelling yet.hiconsumption.com
Comments / 1