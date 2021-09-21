CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Vacheron Invokes Mt. Everest With a Pair of Sporty Overseas Watches

By Johnny Brayson
hiconsumption.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the “Big Three” Swiss watch houses, Vacheron Constantin is no stranger when it comes to creating incredible and inspiring timepieces. At the forefront of the 266-year-old brand’s current catalog is the Overseas collection — Vacheron’s answer to integrated bracelet sports watches from rivals Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe. And VC’s latest limited edition Overseas watches are the brand’s sportiest and most compelling yet.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wallpaper*

Vacheron Constantin’s new watch embraces vintage-inspired design codes

A classic with a twist is the motto behind Vacheron Constantin’s offbeat elegance, making its timepieces the natural choice of romantics – and a good bet for the chic watch-loving bride. This piece ​​builds on the ​​Heures Créatives collection, originally released in 2015; drawing from the archives for inspiration, pieces were inspired by everything from the curving forms of the Belle Époque era to the slyly humorous design codes of the 1970s. The Vacheron Constantin ​​Heures Créatives Heure Romantique model borrows from the romance of the art nouveau period, translating the fluid form of a 1916 model into a contemporary silhouette.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Everest Limited Editions Have Reached Earth's Highest Peak

In a stark departure from the usual suave aesthetic of Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas, the historic Swiss manufacture has given its sports luxe model a casual makeover. Two 150-piece limited edition Overseas “Everest” models have been created, with one of the prototypes being worn by explorer and photographer, Cory Richards, on his 2019 ascent of Everest via the notoriously difficult North-East Ridge.
LIFESTYLE
GQMagazine

These Watches Are Ready for Your Next Hike Up Everest

Welcome to Always On Time, where we’ll highlight the very best, most interesting, and coolest new watches in the world. The watches: Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas "Everest" Dual Time and Chronograph. The single best thing about these watches: Pieces specially designed to summit Everest can now be yours. The backstory: In...
APPAREL
hiconsumption.com

Bell & Ross Adds Solid Gold & a Skeleton Dial to the Sporty BR-05

It was just two years ago when Bell & Ross first announced their BR-05 collection. The sporty design combined the watchmaker’s signature square-shaped “flight instrument” design with the trendy and luxurious integrated bracelet steel sports watch look. The unexpected combo was a big success and made the BR-05 a modern classic, and now Bell & Ross is taking the line in a new and seriously high-end direction.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Everest#Mt Everest#Swiss#Vc#Dual Time Overseas#Gmt
hiconsumption.com

25 Boutique Watch Brands Every Horology Fan Should Know

In the vast world of watches, it has traditionally been the big brands that have gotten the lion’s share of the attention. Whether it’s budget-minded corporations like Seiko, Citizen, and Timex or luxury brands like Rolex, Omega, and Patek Philippe, it is generally the companies with big marketing budgets, massive resources, and sizable workforces that have dominated the industry. But over the past several years, that has begun to change. An increasing number of small, independent watch “microbrands” have proliferated over the past decade, to the point where many are now offering compelling and legitimate (and sometimes even superior) options to the big brands. And these companies are the microbrand watch brands that you should know in 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hiconsumption.com

The 10 Best Vintage Watches You Can Buy for Under $1,000

When shopping for a new watch, there is an almost endless roster of options from which to choose. If you want to go the luxury route and have the budget to do so, then you have a dizzying array of Swiss brands at your disposal (along with a few German and Japanese ones, too). If you’re looking to stay in the more affordable realm, then you can have a look at some microbrand watches or traditional budget brands. Heck, you could even pick up a smartwatch if you’re really after the latest wrist-worn tech. But, if it’s real, lived-in heritage that you’re after, then you shouldn’t be looking at new watches at all. You should be shopping for vintage watches.
SHOPPING
hiconsumption.com

The James Brand & Timex Combine Forces on a Stunning Titanium EDC Watch

Timex has always been the brand that “takes a licking and keeps on ticking,” and that statement looks to be truer than ever when it comes to the brand’s latest watch. The heritage American watchmaker has collaborated with the James Brand, the Oregon-based manufacturer of some of our favorite knives and EDC gear, to make one seriously tough automatic field watch.
LIFESTYLE
luxurylaunches.com

Vacheron Constantin’s Westminster Sonnerie Johannes Vermeer is a celebration of bespoke watchmaking

Vacheron Constantin’s bespoke studio, Les Cabinotiers, has kept the tradition of creating made-to-order unique pieces of Haute Horlogerie alive. The Swiss watchmaker has introduced its latest one-of-a-kind creation that took a whopping eight years to complete. Meet the Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Westminster Sonnerie Tribute to Johannes Vermeer, a bespoke pocket watch that represents the true pinnacle of high watchmaking. The bespoke piece was commissioned by an anonymous collector whose “passion consists in always seeking the watch which is theoretically impossible to obtain.” The collector demanded a pocket watch with a real Westminster chime with five gongs, five hammers, Grande and Petite Sonnerie, and adorned with miniature enamel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Apparel
Gear Patrol

Speedy Fans, Omega's Got an Awesome New Chronograph Watch for You

The Omega Speedmaster line is about much more than the famous Moonwatch, of course, and it's not all that rare for Omega to riff on the chronograph collection's styles. Now the Speedmaster's familiar silhouette gets a quite distinct new look with retro-informed "snail" dials in the form of the new Chronoscope. It's a look you probably haven't seen from the brand in a while.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Stone Island Reveals Its Debut Running Shoe Collaboration With New Balance

The first shoe collaboration between Stone Island and New Balance has surfaced. Stone Island has revealed its take on the New Balance RC Elite SI_1 NB_1, a stylish reimagining of the performance racing and training shoe. The running style is loaded with tech, highlighted by its updated lightweight FuelCell midsole that is paired with a carbon fiber plate, which was created to offer high energy return with a propulsive transition — ideal for speed no matter the distance. Also, it features breathable 3D knit uppers with a thin and breathable race-ready vamp, designed to offer lightweight midfoot structure. Other functional elements of the...
APPAREL
hiconsumption.com

This Futuristic E-Bike Pairs Moto-Inspired Styling with Compact Urban Convenience

With the increasing electrification of motorcycles and the ever-growing popularity of e-bikes, there’s a third class of vehicles starting to take shape. For at the intersection of these two-wheeled worlds sits an interesting hybrid design that combines moto-proven ergonomics with turnkey runabout utility. It’s a category that includes rides like SUPER73’s Z-Series and Phatfour’s FLB line, to name just a few.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Sporty Timepieces

The GUCCI 25H watch marks the brand's centenary. The new timepiece boasts a sporty elegance. The watch encompasses the brand's rich history with its forward-thinking technicality. Alessandro Michele, the fashion brand's creative director, gave the watch its name after his favorite number, 25. Consumers can shop through the watch's four...
APPAREL
hiconsumption.com

TAG Heuer’s Bright Black Watch Raises the Bar for Luxury Smartwatches

The idea of luxury smartwatches may be foreign to many, but it is a segment that is quickly gaining traction. From Apple Watch’s collaborations with Hermès to Montblanc’s fast-growing Summit line, luxury smartwatches aren’t going away anytime soon. And one of the biggest players in the space is TAG Heuer, who have successfully translated their traditional luxury watchmaking know-how to this techy arena with their Connected line of smartwatches. And now, TAG is venturing even further into this new territory with their most luxurious smartwatch yet.
GOLD
hiconsumption.com

Everyday Carry: Jet-Set

To put it bluntly, the last couple of years have been extremely bad for people that enjoy travel. But, it’s finally starting to look like we’re going back to some semblance of the way things were before. And that means, for many of us, it’s time to start planning that next big trip. That also means it’s high time we updated our gear, ranging from our checked luggage to the everyday carry gear we’ll have in our pockets when we inevitably head toward that security checkpoint at any given airport. If that sounds like something you, too, are interested in, you’ll definitely want to check out this week’s EDC pocket dump, which was put together specifically with gear that’s travel-ready and, more importantly, TSA-friendly. Pop this gear on your person and you’ll be better equipped for your next jaunt to, well, anywhere in the world you can go.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Think Beyond the Sneaker with the 33 Best Gifts for Sneakerheads

Sneaker culture is at an all-time high, and even elite fashion houses are designing sneakers. Streetwear and athleisure are the norms now, and men are flexing with egregiously priced hoodies and jeans designed just so they can better show off their kicks. As a result, the term “sneakerhead” no longer applies solely to a small group of committed collectors. A lot of guys now classify themselves as sneakerheads, even if they don’t have hundreds of rare Air Jordans in their closets. Because sneakerheads know about the best kicks before anyone else, shopping for them can be difficult. As a result, sometimes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Paris ready-to-wear makes a comeback as Dior steals the show

Paris Fashion Week is back after a coronavirus-related hiatus. The high fashion world went mainly digital for a year over the pandemic, but big hitters like Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton are finally returning to the live runway this season. The must-have accessories? The face mask and health pass, bien sur.Dior made sure Tuesday’s ready-to-wear comeback — with VIPs such as actress Rosamund Pike and tennis ace Roger Federer -- made the first full day of its spring-summer 2022 collections get off to a glitzy start. It was the famed house’s first ready-to-wear runway since March 2020 and an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hiconsumption.com

Porsche & L’Art De L’Automobile Join Forces On A Custom Neo-Retro 968 Build

Arthur Kar first fell in love with automobiles when working as a car washer at a local dealership, creating a lifelong passion that would ultimately result in Kar owning and operating the L’Art De L’Automobile fashion label and rare car dealership, as well as possessing a world-class collection of more than a dozen exotic rides. And while Kar has managed to make most of his automotive dreams a reality, he’d long aspired to take part in an official collaboration with Porsche — another accolade he can now check off his bucket list as the L’Art De L’Automobile founder has recently joined forces with the Stuttgart firm to deliver a custom neo-retro take on the Porsche 968.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Commuter Jackets for Men of 2021

As the race to counteract climate change mounts in its intensity, many people around the world are opting to forgo their cars in favor of more environmentally-friendly transportation. And here’s the thing: it’s not just some token eco effort made for the illusion of going green. Traveling on foot or by bike comes with plenty of practical benefits, including improved health, shortened commutes, and less money spent on gas. In other words, the only thing you’re missing by spending less time behind the wheel is the inevitable road rage brought about by sitting in traffic.
APPAREL
Shape Magazine

Oprah and Podiatrists Both Love This Shoe Brand — and Its Massive Labor Day Sale Is Finally Here

This story originally appeared on People.com by Eva Thomas. There are lots of things on sale during Labor Day — pots, pans, clothing, vacuums, and, of course, shoes. While we're all for stocking up on affordable cookware, cleaning essentials, and clothes, there's something about snagging discounted shoes that really sparks joy unlike anything else. And right now, the biggest (and arguably best) footwear event of the holiday weekend is going down at Vionic. (Related: The Best Labor Day Weekend Beauty Sales to Start Shopping Now)
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy