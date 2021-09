You probably know Michael J. Thorp from his days as a news anchor at WJRT TV-12 or as a Flint radio host. But did you know he's also an author? Thorp's latest book has just been released and there's a few cool Michiganians he thinks you might enjoy getting to know. The book is called 'Michiganians You Should Know (Plus Some You Do and Don't Know Why)' and it's available here.

