Philippe Starck Reimagines Venice’s Iconic Gondolas For Winter Canal Travel

17/09/2021 - “We want wood in our lives. It’s a basic human need to be surrounded by signs that remind us of nature and predict the future.” This is how Philippe Starck introduces Adela Rex, the new collection of wooden chairs designed for Andreu World. Made entirely of plywood, the collection - 100% natural and sustainable - is the result of the French designer's first collaboration with the brand. On the occasion of the Supersalone, Starck told us about the inspiration and the concept of the project. Here the video interview:

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO