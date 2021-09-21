Philippe Starck Reimagines Venice’s Iconic Gondolas For Winter Canal Travel
The Italian city of Venice is known for many things, including its beauty, its connection to the world of the arts, and (perhaps obviously) its many canals. And there are few if any icons that best encapsulate the city’s spirit than its paddled boats, better known as gondolas. While they’ve largely remain unchanged, designer Philippe Starck is hoping to change that with a radical redesign he’s dubbed the “Dream of Winter” Gondola for Venice.hiconsumption.com
Comments / 0