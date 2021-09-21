CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippe Starck Reimagines Venice’s Iconic Gondolas For Winter Canal Travel

By Sean Tirman
hiconsumption.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Italian city of Venice is known for many things, including its beauty, its connection to the world of the arts, and (perhaps obviously) its many canals. And there are few if any icons that best encapsulate the city’s spirit than its paddled boats, better known as gondolas. While they’ve largely remain unchanged, designer Philippe Starck is hoping to change that with a radical redesign he’s dubbed the “Dream of Winter” Gondola for Venice.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

