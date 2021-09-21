Thumbs up, thumbs down

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thumbs down to the potential that a surge in foreclosures is likely as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York analysis suggests such problems in Connecticut are greater than in other parts of the country because the state’s 90-day delinquency rate was the second-worst in the nation even before the pandemic took hold here in March of 2020. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has said that mortgage debt is worse now than during the peak of the Great Recession of the 1930s. Homeowners in distress should stay in touch with lenders to seek information about funding still available through the Homeowner Assistance Fund Program.

