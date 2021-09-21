CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Pumpkin Farm in New York Named One of Best in the Country

By Polly
 9 days ago
There are plenty of options when it comes to pumpkin farms in New York. But there's only one that has been named among the best in the entire country. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York is one of 12 of the best pumpkin patches to visit this fall according to Trips to Discover. And it's not the first time. The farm has received national recognition in the past from Country Living the Travel Channel and the Huffington Post.

