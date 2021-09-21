Gators News: Slow sports day in Gainesville
Today is Tuesday and we are in the midst of a three-day doldrums until the sports schedule picks back up on Thursday. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news from around the Gator Nation.
Around the Swamp
- How the SEC power rankings look after Week 3: Here’s how all 14 SEC teams stack up after Week 3.
- PHOTOS: A quick look at Kyle Pitts’ Week 2 in the NFL: Here is a look at some highlights from Kyle Pitts’ first big day in the NFL.
- PHOTOS: Freddie Swain flies high with Seattle Seahawks in Week 2: Here is a look at some highlights from Freddie Swain’s Week 2.
- Here’s what ESPN says it learned about Florida in Week 3: Despite the loss in the record book, it seems that UF has earned quite a bit of national clout.
- ESPN’s SP+ rankings showing Florida love after Week 3: While these rankings aren’t particularly useful, it does show how solid Florida’s play has been in a vacuum.
- Gators drop in ESPN College Football Power Index after ‘Bama loss: Florida fell one spot to seventh overall.
- Dan Mullen hopes the Gators get another shot at Alabama: If UF is going to get that second shot at Alabama, it will almost certainly require an upset of Georgia.
It's great to be a Florida Gator!
