Gainesville, FL

Gators News: Slow sports day in Gainesville

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
Today is Tuesday and we are in the midst of a three-day doldrums until the sports schedule picks back up on Thursday. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news from around the Gator Nation.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

