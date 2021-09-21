CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Keegan flashes her toned abs in a tiny black crop top as she treats herself to oysters during fancy night out at The Ritz

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

She has been busy filming season four of Sky comedy Brassic.

But Michelle Keegan took time away from the camera to enjoy a fancy night out at The Ritz in London over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress, 34, shared a slew of snaps from her time with husband Mark Wright at the five-star hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPBvt_0c3EMdoW00
Night out: Michelle Keegan took time away from the filming Brassic to enjoy a fancy night out at The Ritz in London over the weekend with husband Mark Wright 

Michelle showed off her toned abs in a black crop top and high waisted jeans as she posed outside the luxurious hotel in Green Park.

She teamed the look with a houndstooth jacket and silver hoop earrings.

And the actress seemed to splash the cash as she enjoyed a fancy meal at the Michelin starred restaurant and shared a shot of the ladies' powder room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zn9yG_0c3EMdoW00
Mwah: Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress, 34, shared a slew of snaps from her time with husband Mark Wright at the five-star hotel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQOkR_0c3EMdoW00
Delicious: The actress seemed to splash the cash as she enjoyed a fancy meal with oysters 

Michelle had treated herself to a platter of oysters as well as her starter.

The Our Girl star is in London to take a break from filming the fourth series of Brassic.

Last week she cooled herself off with a handheld fan on the set of the show in Abergele, North Wales.

Taking to Instagram, the star revealed she'd been forced to pump air into her face with the bright blue device after becoming hot beneath her character's heavy camo fleece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSWhT_0c3EMdoW00
Fancy: Michelle shared a shot of the ladies' powder room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WH1nm_0c3EMdoW00
Fuelling up on caffeine: Michelle was back filming Brassic on Tuesday as she shared a snap from inside her trailer with a coffee in hand 

The third series of Brassic is set to hit screens later this year. Series two ended on a cliffhanger as Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) confessed his true feelings for single mum Erin (Michelle), just as he was being carted off by the police.

Michelle and co are currently filming for season four.

Speaking on Instagram in June, she confirmed Brassic season three will premiere in October and that season four filming was set to kick off 'in August'.

It comes after Michelle was seen in Mallorca last week with her husband Mark, after jetting off to the island to watch Mark's sister Jess wed her partner William Lee-Kemp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqtY8_0c3EMdoW00
Back in UK: The couple have just arrived back from Mark sister Jess' wedding in Mallorca 

