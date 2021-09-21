HPD CONFIRMS TEEN SHOT AND KILLED IN KINGWOOD IS SON OF HPD OFFICER

On Monday, September 20, 2021, at about 8:20 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a Shots Fired call in the 25000 block of N Kings Mill Lane in Kingwood, Texas. During the investigation, it was learned a female was walking on N Kings Mill Lane when she heard multiple gunshots near the intersection of Pauldron Drive where she also witnessed two black males run from the area. The female continued her walk when she came upon an unresponsive black male lying on the sidewalk along the green belt with apparent gunshot wounds.