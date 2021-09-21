Meeker County 4-H'ers showcased knowledge at State Fair

Thirty-three youth from Meeker County were among 4-H’ers from across Minnesota who showcased their learning in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair. The 4-H’ers delivered nearly 100 public presentations and had more than 1,600 general exhibits were on display. In a continuation of the virtual state showcase format developed in 2020, almost 200 of the general exhibits were judged virtually this year. In addition, 162 youth participated in group presentations and experiences.