'Another amazing collection!' David Beckham gushes he is 'so proud' of fashion designer wife Victoria as she drops her Spring Summer 2022 line

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

She has just dropped her Spring Summer 2022 clothing collection.

And Victoria Beckham's supportive husband David gushed that he was 'proud' of her new line as he took to his Instagram story to share a snap of his wife on Tuesday.

The singer turned businesswoman, 47, was crouched down in the image as she went over the final designs pinned to a wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jnfj_0c3ELHcr00
Sweet: Victoria Beckham's supportive husband David gushed that he was 'proud' of her new fashion collection as he took to his Instagram story to share a snap of his wife on Tuesday

Footballer David, 46, wrote in the caption: 'So proud as always. Another amazing collection @victoriabeckham'.

He also took to his social media to share photographs of his favourite pieces from the line just after its launch.

In the snap Victoria looked as stylish as ever in baggy jeans, a grey jumper and bright red stilettos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLMZq_0c3ELHcr00
Kind: Footballer David, 46, wrote in the caption: 'So proud as always. Another amazing collection @victoriabeckham' (pictured together last summer)

Victoria also filled her Instagram feed with shots of the new collection, which comprises a mixture of silk dresses, tailored coats and chic trousers.

Last week Victoria highlighted her phenomenal frame in the casual ensemble and as she posed for snaps at her office on Wednesday.

The mogul was seen looking at photos of her new designs which were intentionally blurred out, much to the dismay of fashion enthusiasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTV0D_0c3ELHcr00
Look Victoria also filled her Instagram feed with shots of the new collection, which comprises a mixture of silk dresses, tailored coats and chic trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2PlB_0c3ELHcr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2pph_0c3ELHcr00

She wrote online: 'Studio uniform! A grey sweatshirt and the Victoria jean ✌.'

Victoria's other passion in life is being a doting mother and last Thursday, she shared her 'proud mummy moment' on Instagram as her daughter Harper, 10, became a prefect during her first day back at school.

The fashion designer shared a series of snaps of her youngest child's new badge as she celebrated the achievement online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2jGk_0c3ELHcr00
Classic: Of course there was lots of black in the collection, notoriously her favourite colour to wear 

'It's not just any old badge! It's MAJOR!!!' Victoria excitedly penned over the photo of Harper's school sash, which also boasted a vice-captain and school council badge.

A few hours earlier, her husband David gave his daughter a sweet send-off for her first day back at school.

Taking to Instagram, he hugged his ten-year-old as she prepared to return to the classroom after the summer holidays.

'Back to school [crying emoji] A little talk of excitement, a little nervous, but the good news is very happy [heart emoji] go have fun pretty lady,' David told his followers on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAnoq_0c3ELHcr00
Looking good: Last week Victoria highlighted her phenomenal frame in the casual ensemble and as she posed for snaps at her office on Wednesday 

It seemed the doting dad was having a harder time letting his daughter go back to school than she was.

In a video shared on Instagram by Victoria, David could be seen hugging Harper tightly while she attempted to cut a pear for her breakfast.

'Please don't go! Stay with daddy,' the football icon begged while Harper remained composed and said she was 'nervous but very excited' for the first day back.

Meanwhile, mum Victoria gushed of her daughter: 'Back to school for Harper Seven! Not sure who is feeling it the most. It's been an amazing summer! I love you'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRRfL_0c3ELHcr00
Close relationship: Victoria's other passion in life is being a doting mother and last Thursday, she shared her 'proud mummy moment' on Instagram as her daughter Harper, 10, became a prefect during her first day back at school

Harper looked immaculate in her purple check summer dress with her hair in two neat plaits as she sat down for a final breakfast with her dad before school.

David sipped on an espresso while he chatted to his ten-year-old in their stunning dining area with white roses on the table.

Multiple badges could be seen attached to Harper's waistband from her various achievements at school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8kSI_0c3ELHcr00
Delighted: 'It's not just any old badge! It's MAJOR!!!' Victoria excitedly penned over the photo of Harper's school sash, which also boasted a vice-captain and school council badge

