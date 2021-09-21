CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond shares pictures from her wedding day as she celebrates 25th anniversary with husband Ladd: 'It's been a wild adventure'

By Kelby Vera For Dailymail.com
 9 days ago

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond called her romance with husband Ladd Drummond a 'wild adventure' as she marked their 25th anniversary on Tuesday.

The Food Network fixture, 52, posted some stunning throwbacks from their wedding as well as a tender message which touched on the 'joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns' during their life together.

Ree and Ladd, who are reportedly worth upwards of $200million between her media empire and his family's cattle business, wed on September 21st 1996 and have been together ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEtmf_0c3EKEjD00
Back when: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is looking back at 25 years of marriage with husband Ladd, seen at their 1996 wedding above
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ka4N6_0c3EKEjD00
Special day: The Food Network fixture, 52, posted some stunning throwbacks from their wedding as well as a tender message which touched on the 'joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns' during their life together

The cooking connoisseur was quite the blushing bride in vintage photos from her wedding where she donned a chic gown with long, sheer sleeves and a full skirt.

Ladd, 51, was handsome as ever, rocking a tux and a baby face as he held his new wife's hand in one wedding day photo.

Also in the collection were snaps of her and her hubby - who is a fourth-generation member of a prominent Osage County cattle ranching family - looking happy as ever today, also showing off Ree's recent weight loss.

Her caption said: 'Twenty five years ago, Ladd and I got married.'

'It’s been a wild adventure, and we’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns.'

'(And kids!)' Ree added. The couple have daughters Alex, Paige, 21, and sons Bryce, 18, and Todd, 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMswK_0c3EKEjD00
Nowdays... Ree and Ladd are reportedly worth upwards of $200million between her media empire and his family's cattle business
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQ8n3_0c3EKEjD00
Still smitten: 'If you wanna see what’s really kept me going all these years, just swipe to the last pic,' she went on, referring to a handsome shot of her husband - who she's affectionately called her 'Marlboro Man' in her writing

'That whole “love” thing—the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time—is definitely there…but if you wanna see what’s really kept me going all these years, just swipe to the last pic,' she went on, referring to a handsome shot of her husband - who she's affectionately called her 'Marlboro Man' in her writing.

'Can it really be that simple? Well, some days, yes!' Ree went on, as she signed off: 'I love you, Ladd.'

Ree was especially grateful to celebrate after Ladd almost died in a car accident on their sprawling cattle ranch west of Pawhuska, Oklahoma earlier this year.

Ladd and nephew Caleb, 21, were each driving a Himmat Fire Truck when they collided head-on after winds caused visibility to decrease, with Caleb reportedly ejected 70 feet from the truck, since neither man was wearing a seat belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0gI7_0c3EKEjD00
Aww: 'Can it really be that simple? Well, some days, yes!' Ree went on, as she signed off: 'I love you, Ladd'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPcDm_0c3EKEjD00
Family ties: Ree and Ladd share kids Alex, 24, Paige, 21, Bryce, 18, Jamar, 18, and Todd, 17. (Ree and Ladd pictued in 2017 with Paige, Bryce and Todd)

After the accident, which took place on March 10, both men were taken to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Caleb was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal injuries, according to the report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Ree revealed in a March 15 blog post that both Ladd and Caleb were responding to a fire on the ranch when the accident happened.

While Ladd initially refused help, he was taken to the hospital after learning his neck was broken in two different places, which was nearly catastrophic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0v0D_0c3EKEjD00
Precious: Ree was especially grateful to celebrate after Ladd almost died in a car accident on their sprawling cattle ranch west of Pawhuska, Oklahoma earlier this year 

But his recovery actually ended up inspiring the foodie to take better care of herself, and eventually lose 60lbs.

As she told Entertainment Tonight: 'I was actually getting in shape, trying to get in shape,' ahead of her daughter Alex’s wedding.

'And so [Ladd] was in his neck brace kind of immobilized, but he was training me in the living room telling me to get lower with my lunges and my squats.'

'He was like, "You’re not doing it right!" So he was sort of my unexpected trainer during that whole ordeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsTPx_0c3EKEjD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21J1uM_0c3EKEjD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJmzk_0c3EKEjD00
Partners: She said Ladd ended up being her 'unexpected trainer', telling ET how he gave her tips on her exercising form

'But he did get to walk Alex down the aisle, and that’s all that really mattered in the end.'

Ree had been celebrating both personal and professional milestones lately.

Later this year she'll make her acting debut in the very first Discovery Plus original movie Candy Coated Christmas.

Talking about her role last month on Instagram, Ree admitted she was 'nervous' filming this movie, 'because I am not an actor and being on a movie set in Utah was a whole different experience than filming a cooking show in my own kitchen.'

'Fortunately, once a woman hits her fifties, the possibility of embarrassing herself really doesn’t keep her from doing anything in life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axh0O_0c3EKEjD00
Sweet deal! Ree had been celebrating both personal and professional milestones lately. Later this year she'll make her acting debut in the very first Discovery Plus original movie Candy Coated Christmas

Comments / 4

