The end of a celestial era ... The sixth and final season of Lucifer aired on Netflix on September 10. In case you're tuning in for the first time, the show is something of a supernatural and cop show mash-up, with the occasional musical interlude. Lucifer Morningstar, the devil himself, lives in Los Angeles, where he owns and operates the nightclub Lux. Early on in the show, he became entangled in a murder investigation, where he met and fell for lovely detective Chloe Decker, and has been consulting on LAPD homicide cases ever since while simultaneously solving celestial problems.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO