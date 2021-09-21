CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make a Stradivarius: Pass the salt, please…

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a new study of Cremona’s closely-guarded secret:. …”This new study reveals that Stradivari and Guarneri had their own individual proprietary method of wood processing, to which they could have attributed a considerable significance. They could have come to realize that the special salts they used for impregnation of the wood also imparted to it some beneficial mechanical strength and acoustical advantages. These methods were kept secret. There were no patents in those times. How the wood was manipulated with chemicals was impossible to guess by the visual inspection of the finished product.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Stradivarius#Cremona
