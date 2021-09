What's next for the travel industry? Let's start with new website and a new look for Skift.com. Today we unwrapped a redesigned and restructured Skift.com, our main site. Everyone says they declutter when they redesign, so we’ll say that, too. We also wanted to make it easier to discover everything new we’ve done, how we’ve grown our product offerings since our last design update in 2016. One of the best places to illustrate that is our Get Access page where all of our subscriptions are organized in one place. As a subscriber-first company, we wanted to make sure readers could discover the plan that’s best for them in the easiest way possible.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO