'No Formal Accountability' for Racism in U.K. Film and TV Industry, Landmark Studies Find (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
seattlepi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K. film and TV industry has made headline-grabbing commitments to improving diversity in recent years, but two landmark studies have found that the sector is falling dangerously short of monitoring and evaluating its own initiatives, and is losing an older generation of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (“BAME”) workers by focusing too intently on “fresh” talent.

