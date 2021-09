Now that most students in our area are back in classrooms, schools are having to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within their buildings. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. On a recent afternoon at Brownsville Elementary School in Crozet, kids clambered around the playground during an after-school program. They're a small portion of the more than 13,000 students enrolled in Albemarle County Public Schools, which, despite being one of the largest school districts in the region, also has one of the lowest rates of COVID per capita. As of Wednesday, they've had 115 cases since the beginning of the school year - which breaks down to about seven cases per 1,000 students and staff.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO